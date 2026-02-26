Dr. Seuss Week at the Osceola Public Library

The Osceola Public Library will be celebrating Dr. Seuss’ March 2 birthday with Seuss Week activities next week. All dress-up days are encouraged to be posted to the library’s Facebook page.

Monday, March 2 - “Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!”

Dress up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and/or tell the library who your favorite Seuss character is.

Tuesday, March 3 - “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Dress up what you want to be when you grow up and/or tell the library.

Ages 4+ can enjoy a come-and-go style hot air balloon MakerSpace between 4-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 - “Wild Wacky Wednesday”

Dress up wild and wacky.

Thursday, March 5 - “Cat in the Hat”

Wear a hat or stripes or both!

Friday, March 6 - “The Lorax”

Wear orange and/or create your best mustache.

A family-fun night kicks off at 5 p.m. with a Truffula Tree craft followed by a 6:15 p.m. showing of “The Lorax” with popcorn from Lyric Theatre and bottled water. Pre-registration is required for the craft event and appreciated for the movie.

Saturday, March 7 - “Mr. Brown Can Moo” and “One First, Two Fish”

The Little Learner’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. for a Dr. Seuss-themed hour. Pre-registration is required to secure a spot.

Other activities March 1-14

• Toddler activity: Held Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. the toddler play time meets preschool story hour is designed for kids aged 18 months to five years of age.

• Social Friday: Open to any adults aged 18+ from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays. There will be no Social Friday on March 20.

• Golden Hour: This new, monthly offering is for ages 50+ to socialize and stay connected. With different activities each month, March’s will be Bingo. Come on down to the library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

• Intro to Sourdough/starter class: If you missed January’s sourdough class, here’s your chance to sign up to learn all about sourdough from Sierra Obermeier. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required for the class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

• Lego Club: March’s club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 9 for kids aged 6+. Pre-registration is required monthly.

• Hooks & Needles: The come and go meeting is open to all ages who enjoy or want to learn about fiber art. The first of two meetings will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.