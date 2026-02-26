Braver Angels to meet Feb. 28

The Braver Angels South Central Iowa Alliance invites all interested persons to gather from 10:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Winterset Public Library, 123 N. 2nd St, or via Zoom. The morning’s topic is the DHS/ICE “Operation Metro Surge” in the Twin Cities.

Attendees will be guided by ‘Braver Angels Way’ principles as we state our views freely and fully, without fear and engage with those with whom we disagree with honesty, dignity and respect.

Braver Angels is a national grassroots organization that seeks to renew civic culture and bridge political differences. For questions or to request the Zoom link, email amurr@braverangels.org.