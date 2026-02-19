New Multi-Use Pond Project to Expand Outdoor Recreation in Clarke County

Clarke County Conservation is moving forward with development of the new Pond at Oakwood project, an approximately three-acre public fishing pond and natural habitat restoration project located just eight miles north of Osceola along Highway 69. Designed to improve erosion control, restore native prairie, and expand public recreation opportunities, the project represents a significant investment in Clarke County’s outdoor infrastructure, made possible through partnerships with the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) and state and federal funding sources.

The Pond at Oakwood project will create a new public fishing destination while enhancing wildlife habitat and stabilizing the surrounding creek corridor. The site is undergoing extensive restoration efforts, including removal of invasive tree species, reestablishment of native prairie grasses and wildflowers, and development of pollinator habitat. Recent work by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service included a $35,000 investment to clear invasive trees and support ecological restoration.

“This project is about restoring natural systems while creating meaningful outdoor experiences for our community,” said Scott Kent, Director of Clarke County Conservation. “From erosion control and habitat improvement to expanded fishing access and trail connections, the Pond at Oakwood will provide benefits that extend far beyond this single site.”

The pond is being designed to include fish habitat structures and permanent fishing docks to support long-term recreational use. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 following final approvals and bid processes, with completion anticipated within one year. DNR fish stocking is planned for spring 2027, making the new pond accessible for public use shortly thereafter.

The Clarke County Development Corporation provided a SPARK Grant for $20,500 as financial assistance and support to help advance the development, leveraging local dollars to attract outside funding and reduce the burden on local taxpayers. This approach reflects a shared commitment to responsible development, environmental stewardship, and long-term community investment.

“This project represents exactly the kind of thoughtful, forward-looking investment that strengthens our communities,” said CCDC Executive Director, Andrew B. Clark. “By improving access to outdoor recreation and restoring natural habitat, projects like this enhance quality of life, support community health, and make Clarke County an even more attractive place to live and work. Mr. Kent’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in building a trail and recreation system that continues to benefit residents across our county.”

Pond at Oakwood is part of a broader effort led by Clarke County Conservation to expand and connect natural trails, campgrounds, and recreation areas throughout the county. Over the past several years, these projects have strengthened outdoor tourism, improved public access to nature, and contributed to Clarke County’s reputation as a community that values conservation and outdoor recreation.

For more information about the Pond at Oakwood project, please contact Scott Kent, Director, Clarke County Conservation at 100 S. Main Street, Osceola, IA, 50213, phone: 641-342-3960 or email: scottkent@iowatelecom.net

For information about CCDC involvement and community development initiatives, contact Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director, Clarke County Development Corporation 115 E Washington Street, Osceola IA 50213. Phone: 641-342-2944, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com