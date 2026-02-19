New Laborshed Study To Be Conducted In Clarke County

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Osceola and Clarke County areas. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to the area’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.

The purpose of this Laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Clarke County area workers. Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

For the success of this study, researchers are sending letters to randomly selected households asking residents to take a confidential online survey. Survey questions will cover topics such as employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation, among other things. However, they will not be asking survey takers identifiable personal information such as name, social security number, or date of birth. Participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated regardless of employment status whether you are currently employed, unemployed, a homemaker, retired, etc. Your input is highly valued.

Telephone surveying is simultaneously being conducted through a third-party vendor. The same survey questions asked in the online survey will be asked of those who participate in the survey on the phone and again, no identifying information will be collected. All the survey answers collected will be combined and reported together. Individual answers are completely confidential.

Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at workforce.iowa.gov/laborshed.

If you have any questions about the Laborshed project, please contact Sam Queen at samuel.queen@iwd.iowa.gov or 515-281-8179 or Andrew B. Clark at the Clarke County Development Corporation: 115 E Washington Street, Osceola, IA 50213 phone: 641-342-2944 or email info@clarkecountyiowa.com.