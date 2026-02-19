Murray kicks off 2026 Community Visioning Program

Murray is participating in the 2026 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. Community Visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process that serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population.

The program helps community volunteers envision aesthetic and ecological improvements along roadsides and related landscapes by blending environmental stewardship with community improvement projects. Murray is one of eight communities selected to participate in this award-winning program.

At its first two meetings, the Murray visioning committee learned public involvement techniques that they will use in the visioning process to assess local resources and identify community needs. The information gathered will be used to develop a transportation concept plan.

The next step in the process will be a focus group workshop on March 28, from 9:00 to 1:00 at Murray Community Schools. Residents will be invited to share their ideas regarding transportation opportunities and needs in Murray in a small group setting.

The workshop will consist of six focus groups for each of the following demographics: steering committee members, older adults (65 years old and older), those with limited mobility, active recreationists, parents, and children (6 years old and older). Each focus group will take approximately one hour.

Meeting times are as follows:

9:00: Parents

9:00: Youth 12 and younger

9:00: Youth 13 and older

10:15: Active recreationists

10:15: Mobility challenged

10:15: Older adults (65 years old & older)

11:30: Steering committee

To participate in one of the focus groups, go to www.communityvisioning.org/Murray and click on “Public Input.”

The goal of this project is to develop a landscape plan that illustrates the vision of Murray. Your input is an important part of this process and your ideas about community design and enhancement are valuable to the Murray visioning committee.

For further information about participating in a focus group or the overall visioning process, please contact us:

Denise Arnold

City Administrator

641-447-2522

cityadmin@murrayia.org

Brad Riphaen

Trees Forever Field Coordinator

313-370-1291

briphagen@treesforever.org

The Iowa’s Living RoadwaysCommunity Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based nonprofit organization with a mission to plant trees and care for the environment.