Law enforcement respond to potential threat

A potential threat prompted Clarke Community Schools to go into secure mode last Wednesday as local law enforcement assessed the situation.

The morning of Feb. 11, Osceola Police were made aware of a potential threat in the community by Clarke schools. Police were able to identify the threat and determine that, while it had been received by the schools that morning, the actual threat had been made some time prior. Out of an abundance of caution for students and staff, all Clarke district buildings were placed in “secure” status; no staff or students were in any immediate danger within the buildings. Secure status is used when a potential threat exists outside of the building with no one allowed to enter or exit the building, but students continue learning in their classrooms.

While assessing the potential threat, Osceola PD contacted out-of-state authorities who were looking for the person of interest on an unrelated warrant. After speaking with them, and through their local investigation, it was determined that Clarke schools should resume normal activity.

“We are grateful for the calm, focused response of our staff and students, which ensured learning to continue in the buildings,” Clarke schools said in a statement. “Also, to the Osceola Police Department and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department for ongoing communication. Their strong partnership allowed us to make informed decisions with the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority.”

The Osceola Police Department worked with Clarke schools to investigate the matter and were assisted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office; Harrison County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office.

“The Osceola Police Department takes any and all threats seriously, particularly those that may involve the school, its staff and students,” Osceola Police Chief Marty Duffus said. “We are lucky to have outstanding officers who are able to quickly assess situations and involve whatever resources and partners are needed to assist us.”

He noted the police department enjoys good working relationships with local, state, out-of-state and federal partners.

Clarke schools follow the Standard Response Protocol using five clear actions (hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter) as developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation to ensure consistency, and a practiced and effective approach for school safety. The protocols are practiced by staff and students so all can respond quickly and confidently in any situation.

“We appreciate the continued trust and partnership of our families and community,” the school’s statement said. “Clarke Community School District will always act out of an abundance of caution when it comes to student safety.”