East Union CSD and Murray CSD shared superintendent search update

AFTON — The East Union and Murray Community School District boards of education are working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to hire the next shared superintendent and are providing an update on the shared superintendent search process for staff and district patrons.

The shared superintendent position was posted and advertised by Grundmeyer Leader Services Dec. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31. Candidate names will not be released until finalist interviews, as applicants have the right to confidentiality during the early stages of the search. Some candidates may not apply if their names are disclosed before finalists are selected, particularly if they do not wish their current districts to know they are potentially seeking other employment.

A total of 16 applications were submitted for the position; the applicant pool included 15 male candidates and one female candidate. Four applicants were from outside Iowa, representing Arizona, Kansas, Georgia and North Carolina. Four of the candidates have superintendent experience and two hold doctorates.

Consultants with Grundmeyer Leader Services met with the board of education on Feb. 11. Board members from both districts reviewed cover letters, resumes and written recommendations for all candidates throughout the application process. GLS consultants also provided additional information on each applicant, including disclosures, work-status verification and social media reviews. Additional background checks will be conducted for all finalist candidates. At the meeting, the boards selected six candidates for semifinalist interviews.

Semifinalist interviews will be conducted via Zoom Feb. 17. Following those interviews, the boards will select finalists and invite them and their families to both districts for formal interviews Feb. 24. Once finalists have notified their home districts, their names and short biographies will be released publicly.

Formal interviews will include a school and district tour in both districts, an interview with a mixed interview team in each district and an interview with the combined boards of education. Mixed interview teams will be composed of parents, students, teachers, support staff and community members. Following interviews, all interview team members and tour guides will submit feedback to the boards outlining strengths and potential concerns for each candidate.

The boards will meet that evening to review feedback, discuss candidates and tentatively extend an offer to be the next shared superintendent of East Union CSD and Murray CSD. The selected superintendent is expected to officially begin duties July 1.