Warm Temperatures Forecasted for the Week and Dry Conditions Cause Concern for Osceola Water Works

Osceola Water Works is one of several cities kicking the new year off responding to water main failures. Water main breaks cause disruptions in water supply and are a significant headache for homeowners and businesses, alike.

One of the primary factors leading to water main breaks and service line leaks is the freezing and thawing cycle. The temperature range we have experienced and the warm temperatures forecasted for this week cause the ground to shift and affect older infrastructure such as weakening valves and pipes. Older pipes, which are often lead, galvanized or cast iron, are more prone to corrosion and degradation over time.

While it may seem like a lot of breaks happen all at once, on the average, Osceola sees approximately 18 water main breaks per year. In the first two months of 2026, Osceola had 3 main breaks. In 2025, Osceola saw 15 main breaks, in 2024, there were 18 and in 2023, there were 16 main breaks.

Osceola is experiencing abnormally dry weather conditions, and the lack of consistent moisture in the soil can contribute to ground movement and settlement. When temperatures change as drastically as they have over the past couple of weeks, and without significant moisture, the soil holding Osceola’s water pipes will continue to move and contract as the unusually warm weather causes an increase in evaporation, putting pressure on the water pipes, making them susceptible to cracks and fractures, ultimately leading to failure.

“The challenge with water main breaks is that they just can’t be predicted,” said Water Works Superintendent Brandon Patterson. “We’re aware the dry weather paired with fluctuating periods of freeze and thaw causes the ground around our pipes to repeatedly flex and freeze, but knowing when and where the next stressor will force a break is anyone’s guess.”

In July, 2025, the Osceola Water Works Board of Trustees approved an annual replacement program to proactively tackle the community’s aging framework head-on. High-priority areas that have experienced repeated main breaks and service disruptions over the last several years will be the immediate focus. In the summer of 2025, the 200 Block of West Garfield Street and the 600 Block of North Fillmore Street were replaced with a new 6-inch water main as well as upgrades to the existing hydrants, valves and service line connections. Osceola Water Works appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation in this annual endeavor.

“Repairing Water main failures is expensive and an inconvenience for our customers. Our goal by moving forward with our annual replacement program is to reduce the number of overall water main breaks and limit the number of disruptions to our customers,” said Patterson.

If you see a water leak or have questions about water main breaks in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact Osceola Water Works, 208 West Jefferson Street, PO Box 515, Osceola, IA 50213, by phone: (641) 342-1435, or by email at osceolawater2@windstream.net.