Mayor reminds citizens of trash rules

The curb is not the place. With some people getting to their spring cleaning early, Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley wants to make sure that everyone is following the correct protocol for disposal of unwanted objects.

“I understand it’s cold; I understand that people are doing in-house projects and they don’t want them there anymore, but there is a process to this,” he said during his mayoral report at the Feb. 3 meeting of the Osceola City Council, saying he’s had numerous conversations with people who have expressed concern at seeing large items on curbs and in city right-of-ways. “Make sure you’re calling Jim’s Sanitation on the side of the can: 641-782-6996.”

One- and two-family dwellings located within Osceola city-limits are provided one 96-gallon solid waste receptacle and one 96-gallon recycling receptacle through the city’s contract with Jim’s Sanitation based out of Creston. Twice a year, residents can take advantage of clean-up days where they can take certain bulk items to a specific location - typically the Clarke County Fairgrounds - to drop off for disposal.

The rest of the year, residents can request a pickup of one bulk item per week at no additional cost. They can contact Jim’s or Osceola City Hall, 641-342-2377, to arrange for pickup.

Kedley also touched on trash receptacles, stating that letters had gone out to residents who are not following the city’s solid waste ordinance.

“We need to make sure we’re keeping our streets cleared,” Kedley said, adding he’d field numerous calls regarding fallen over trash cans on city streets impeding traffic flow.

Found in Chapter 105 of the city’s code of ordinances, the storage of containers states,

“It shall be unlawful for any residential solid waste or recycling container to be stored in the City right-of-way for more than 24 hours before scheduled collection; or, to remain in the City right-of-way for more than 24 hours after collection has occurred. All residential solid waste and recycling containers must be stored on private property in a secure location in a manner that does not encroach on the use or maintenance of the City right-of-way, and in a manner that prevents the contents of the containers from being emptied due to routine weather events…”

Fines imposed for violations of the ordinance start at $50 for the first violation, $100 for the second and $150 for third and more.

“We need to be proud of our community, no matter what month it is, cold or what not,” Kedley said.