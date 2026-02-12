Local Cattlemen Celebrate another Successful Year

The Clarke County Cattlemen held their 42nd Annual Cattlemen’s Banquet at the Clarke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 17th. The banquet kicked off with social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a delicious rib eye steak dinner served by Murray and Osceola FFA members. Following dinner Board President, Chad Nold took a few moments to give a county update and took the opportunity to recognize Board of Directors: Donnie White, Jason Boyer, Joe Miller, Jennifer Miler, Wade Myers, Chad Pontier, Gary Kent, Chad Nold, George Dutrey III, Phill Larson, Ethan Abbott, Spencer Abbott, Justin Jones, Josh Oswald and Brian Mateer.

The group welcomed Jarred Miller from Lamoni Livestock to action off this year’s belt buckles and banners. This year’s supporters included:

Grand Champion Commercial Heifer- American State Bank

Champion Cow/Calf- Russell Livestock Market

Grand Champion Market Heifer- Osceola Farm & Home

Grand Champion Market Steer- Bud Jones Construction

Grand Champion Home Raised Market Steer- Central Plains Stockyards LLC

Senior Showmanship- Osceola Vet Clinic

Champion Carcass- Creston Livestock

Reserve Champion Market Steer Banner- Brian Mateer

Grand Champion Home Raised Market Steer Banner- Lamoni Livestock

With the generosity of these businesses and individuals we raised a total of $21,250! These belt buckles and banners will be awarded to various champions at the 2026 Clarke County Fair Beef Show in July. These funds go directly back into our community for scholarships, educational opportunities, donated beef, and grillings. In addition, we would like to extend a thank you to the following for donating to our live auction; Diehl Farms, David Bear Custom Dozing and Tiling, Smith Fertilizer & Grain, Reuters Equipment, South Central Hay Grinding, Kirscher Trucking, Shaw Brother’s Trucking, Nick Brown- Vitalix Merial & Protein tubs, POET Bioprocessing, Brian Meteer- Smartlic tubs and Easy Money Pawn for their partnership.

The evening wrapped up with networking, fellowship and dancing to the band Outlaw Creek. If you were unable to attend this year’s banquet, we hope you will join us next year as we continue to support the cattle industry through local grillings, educational programs, scholarships, youth activities, community donations and so much more.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Clarke County Cattlemen’s Association, please contact Membership Director- Chad Pontier at 641-414-1676.