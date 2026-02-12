Fillmore Street to close Feb. 16

Construction work in the downtown streetscape project is entering the home stretch as, weather-dependent, all of the 100 block of South Fillmore Street is expected to close Monday for full pavement removal.

Construction crews began work last week to remove pavement on the east side of Fillmore Street in preparation of a new water main installation. Once Fillmore Street is completely closed to traffic, all of the pavement will be removed. Utility crews will then build water service repair lines with that work expected to begin the week of Feb. 23.

Similar to the other sides of the square, the sidewalk will remain open until it is time to remove and repour it. Temporary walkways may be erected in some locations.

Crews have been working in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street over the past two months and have completed most all underground utility services. Part of the street was poured in January during a warm period and work has resumed this week to pour another section of road. When the street is poured, the paver installation crew will install permeable pavers on the north and south sides of the street.

Sidewalk removal on Jefferson Street also began this week.

The project is on track to be completed by June 15, in time for the celebration of America’s 250th birthday and Osceola’s 175th birthday.