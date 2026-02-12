Clarke PTCO to host Dueling Pianos

The Clarke Parent Teacher Community Organization will be holding one of their annual fundraising events at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20 – The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson and Mike Leeds.

The event will take place at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 2070 W. McLane St./Highway 34, and is a 21+ event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 and the show at 7:30.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go into the PTCO budget to help support Clarke students and teachers.

About PTCO

PTCO plays an important role at the Clarke Schools, with its aim to bring teachers, parents and members of the community together in support of the school and its students.

They promote not just school spirit, but parent and community involvement in the school by way of sponsoring different events, fundraisers and projects throughout the school year.

Each year, the PTCO raises funds to assist with the annual school carnival, a popular event that provides games, prizes and concessions for students and families; hosting one or two family movie nights, allowing families a fun night out with their children for a meal and a movie; providing meals or small gifts to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week and sending preschool through fifth grade students on a field trip each year.

The events that the PTCO puts on can cost anywhere from $300 for supplies to $2,000+ per grade for admission and bussing of field trips.

The PTCO meets at 4:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the elementary conference room; meetings last about an hour. For those interested in PTCO but unable to attend regular meetings, reach out to find other ways you can help at: ptco@clarkecsd.org. The PTCO is always looking for more volunteers to help with the planning and execution of events.

Scan the QR code to order your tickets to the Dueling Pianos. (graphic)

For more information

Tickets for the event are available online at www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing/61438 or scan the above QR code. Pricing begins at $50 for individual tickets, $350 for a table of eight or limited prime location seating for $400.