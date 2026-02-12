CCDC Grant Helps County Sheriff Return Critical Patrol Vehicle to Service

Working together to support public safety, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office have successfully put a new patrol vehicle into service with the help of a $30,000 CCDC grant.

In May 2025, CCDC awarded a one of its final Pillars Grants to the Sheriff’s Office to help offset the cost of replacing a patrol vehicle totaled while assisting in the apprehension of a fugitive during a multi-agency pursuit. Insurance reimbursement covered only a portion of the total replacement cost, leaving a significant funding gap for the sheriff’s department.

With the help of the grant, that gap has now been closed.

In January 2026, the new, fully equipped patrol vehicle was officially placed into service. Chief Deputy Brian Akers recently brought the vehicle to CCDC offices to showcase the result of the partnership and explain how the grant played a critical role in returning a vital asset to the road.

“Replacing a patrol vehicle isn’t as simple as buying a pickup,” said Akers. “By the time you account for emergency lighting, radios, cameras, cages, consoles, and upfitting, a single vehicle can approach or exceed $100,000. The CCDC Grant allowed us to reuse existing equipment and still put a safe, reliable, fully functional vehicle back into service.”

The new patrol truck replaces a reserve vehicle that was lost during the pursuit and crash. While insurance paid approximately 30% of the totaled vehicle’s replacement, the true cost for a properly equipped patrol unit far exceeded that amount. The grant helped bridge the gap and ensured the Sheriff’s Office could maintain its vehicle rotation system, which keeps frontline and backup units available and dependable.

“Our local law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “When equipment is lost in the line of duty, it’s important that we help them recover quickly and continue serving the county without interruption.”

The new vehicle includes upgraded storage, safety equipment, and law enforcement technology tailored to rural patrol needs, including secure equipment compartments, prisoner transport capabilities, emergency lighting, and reinforced front-end protection for frequent county road hazards.

The successful deployment of the vehicle reflects the strong partnership between CCDC and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and demonstrates how targeted local investment can have an immediate and meaningful impact on public safety.

If you’d like to know more about the new patrol vehicle or have questions regarding the Clarke County Sheriff’s office, contact Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Akers at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 220 Townline Rd., Osceola, Ia. 50213, phone: 641-342-2914

For more information on grants and funding available through the Clarke County Development Corporation, please contact Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director at 115 E. Washington St. Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2944, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com