Burn ban in effect for Clarke Co.

As of noon Feb. 7, a burn ban is in effect until further notice per Iowa Code 100.40.

Lack of moisture has created dry conditions in grass, trees and other vegetation that can create a perfect storm for fires to quickly rage out of control, prompting a request from Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson to the state fire marshal’s office to issue the prohibition of open burning. Per Iowa code, burning is still permitted in supervised and controlled settings such as with the use of “outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.”

The ban will be lifted when Jimmerson notifies the state fire marshal that conditions have improved to where danger to one’s life or property are no longer a threat.

As of Tuesday morning, Decatur, Union, Wayne and Shelby counties have active burn bans.