Vehicular manslaughter suspect back in jail, pleads not guilty to all charges

After being released on $17,000 bond Jan. 12, Jacob R. Wright, who is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and failure to assist resulting in death in the Nov. 12, 2024, hit-and-run collision that killed 16-year-old Elmer Borntrager, is back in custody for violation of his pre-trial release.

As conditions of his release, Wright was ordered to pre-trial supervision to include GPS monitoring, obtaining a substance abuse evaluation and compliance with any recommendations for treatment, compliance with all local, state and federal laws and any requirements of the Department of Corrections.

According to a Jan. 20 Department of Correctional Services report, Wright’s probation officer received an email from the GPS Command Center that Wright had a strap tamper violation on his GPS unit. Wright was contacted about the issues and reported to the command center where the strap was replaced; the command center did not see any signs of tampering.

While at the command center, Wright was asked to provide a urine sample for testing. He was unable to do so, but admitted to a Fort Des Moines residential officer that he had used THC and methamphetamine and signed a positive drug test statement admitting to use. Wright then called his probation officer and admitted to having used drugs.

Due to the nature of Wright’s alleged crimes and violation of drug use, it was recommended Wright’s pre-trial release be revoked and the Department of Corrections be absolved of Wright’s supervision. The warrant was served on Wright on Jan. 22 at the Clarke County Probation Office.

At his arraignment Jan. 28, Wright pleaded not guilty to all charges. A pre-trial conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Clarke County Courthouse. A jury trial is currently scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 30, at the Clarke County Courthouse. Wright is currently being held at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Wright was arrested for the Nov. 12 incident on Dec. 12 on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He filed a motion for bond reduction that granted Jan. 8.