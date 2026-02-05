Greater Regional Health Auxiliary scholarships

Greater Regional Health Auxiliary will be awarding five, $1000 scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care in 2026. The Auxiliary has been awarding health care scholarships for over 40 years.

Scholarship criteria and application forms are available at high school and college guidance offices in Adair, Adams, Clarke, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties or online at greaterregional.org. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Auxiliary” under “About Us.” Information on the scholarships may also be obtained by calling Jordan Crawford, Volunteer Services, at 641-782-3553 or Patty Marean at 641-782-7426.

All applications and accompanying materials must be submitted prior to Friday April 10, 2026.

Numerous scholarships available through GRM

Networks for Iowa students

GRM Networks places great importance on providing higher education opportunities for rural youth, recognizing the transformative power of education in these communities.

Through strategic partnerships, GRM Networks also shares additional scholarship opportunities from other companies it collaborates with, ensuring that rural youth have a broad range of financial support options to pursue their academic goals. This commitment underscores GRM Networks’ dedication to fostering educational opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders from rural areas.

GRM Networks offers six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program. Additional scholarship opportunities are made available to local students through GRM Networks’ partnerships with Aureon and with the Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. To apply for these scholarships, visit the websites listed below as there are separate applications for each of the three scholarship opportunities.

The GRM Networks scholarship awards up to $8,000 in scholarship money. This includes:

– One $2,000 scholarship

– Two $1,500 scholarships

– Three $1,000 scholarships

Students may learn more about the GRM Networks scholarship, and complete an application, at grm.net/about-us/scholarships/. The application deadline is Feb. 14, 2026.

The Aureon Scholarship Program is available to students who are pursuing a STEM-related course of study) and live in a home with active phone or internet from an Iowa Independent Telecommunications Company such as GRM Networks or SCC Networks. Please check aureon.com/scholarship for eligibility and submission requirements. The application deadline is March 1, 2026.

FRS awards several scholarships. Students may learn more about the scholarships available and obtain an application at frs.org/programs/youth-programs/scholarships. Applications must be submitted to FRS no later than Feb. 14, 2026.