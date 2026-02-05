Osceola Hy-Vee donates $2,000 to Clarke bowling team

Osceola Hy-Vee donated $2,000 to the Clarke High School bowling teams Jan. 30 to help them recover after a devastating fire.

Early last week, a fire destroyed the bowling alley in Osceola, where equipment was stored for Clarke High School boys and girls teams. The bowling alley was the home facility for the teams and hosted meets and practices.

On Friday, the Osceola Hy-Vee presented the donation to the teams, just before the start of post-season competition for the athletes.

“High school sports are an important part of our community, and the Osceola Hy-Vee is happy to help the Clarke High School bowling teams overcome this setback,” Matt Moegle, district store director, Osceola Hy-Vee, said. “We hope the donation will help our bowlers finish their season strong.”