Fairgrounds to Host Statewide Nonprofit Leadership Training - February 14, 2026

The Clarke County Fairgrounds will host a high-impact leadership and volunteer development event on February 14, 2026, welcoming nonprofit board members, volunteers, and community leaders from across the region for the You Make THE Difference initiative, an acclaimed national program focused on building strong, sustainable nonprofit organizations.

The event comes to Clarke County through a grant awarded to the Association of Iowa Fairs, making it possible to offer this professional development opportunity at no cost to participants. Local Fair Board leaders say hosting the program aligns with a broader effort to position the Fairgrounds as a hub for meaningful, community-driven events throughout the year.

“This is exactly the kind of opportunity we want to bring to Clarke County,” said Rose Greif, Clarke County Fair Board member. “The Fairgrounds aren’t just about one week in July. They’re about year-round leadership, education, and strengthening the organizations that serve our community.”

The program is led by Ian Hill, an award-winning humanitarian and nationally recognized speaker known for his engaging, high-energy approach. Hill has spent more than two decades working with fairs, nonprofits, and volunteer-driven organizations across the country, helping them recruit and retain volunteers, prevent burnout, strengthen boards, and build long-term sustainability.

Greif first experienced Hill’s work at the Association of Iowa Fairs Convention in Des Moines and immediately saw its potential impact locally.

“He is one of the most dynamic speakers I’ve heard in a long time,” she said. “You walk away inspired, but more importantly, you walk away with real tools you can actually use.”

While the initiative was developed with fairs in mind, organizers emphasize that the content applies broadly to any nonprofit organization, including boards, commissions, service clubs, and community groups.

“He talks about the real challenges nonprofits are facing—volunteer fatigue, leadership turnover, fundraising, and governance,” Greif said. “This isn’t just for fair boards. This is for anyone trying to keep a nonprofit strong and moving forward.”

In addition to the in-person workshop, participants will receive access to a digital training platform and mobile app, providing ongoing resources, videos, and tools long after the event concludes.

Local leaders view the event as another example of how the Clarke County Fairgrounds are evolving to meet community needs beyond traditional fair activities.

“Bringing opportunities like this to Osceola shows what’s possible when we’re intentional about using our facilities to invest in people,” Greif added.

Nonprofit board members, volunteers, and community leaders from Clarke County and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend. Registration details will be announced closer to the event date.

To learn more about the You Make THE Difference initiative, visit www.youmakethedifference.com .

For registration or additional event questions you can scan the QR code included in this feature, or contact Rose Greif through the Clarke County Fairgrounds offices, 2070 W McLane St, Osceola, IA 50213, Phone: 641-414-4640, or email: rosebish2001@yahoo.com