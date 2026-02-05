CAAC to host Iowa Watercolor traveling show

The Clarke Area Arts Council is pleased to present the Iowa Watercolor Society Traveling Show for 2025-26 on display during February and March at Lakeside Hotel Casino’s Events Center entrance, 777 Casino Drive. Each fall, IWS brings nationally and internationally recognized artists to conduct workshops and a juried exhibition with monetary awards. From this exhibition, a 30-piece traveling show is selected by the juror to travel to various destinations around Iowa.

IWS members are scheduled to provide talks and demonstrations to introduce more people to the medium of watercolor in Osceola in both morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday, March 14, at Lakeside. The public is invited to view the traveling show and meet the artists offering live demonstrations March 14.

More information about this year’s instructor/juror Andy Evansen can be found at www.evansenartstudio.com.

Visit Iowa Watercolor Society at www.iowawatercolorsociety.org for more information about the touring organization.