CCDC Approves $15K Flashpoint Fund to Support Clarke Student-Athletes After Fire

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) has approved a $15,000 Flashpoint Fund grant to support Clarke Community Schools student-athletes following the devastating fire that destroyed Alley Bowl and the neighboring Broken Spoke Bar in Osceola, Iowa.

The funding was approved during a special meeting of CCDC’s Grant and Executive Committees on Wednesday, specifically called to address the urgent needs created by Sunday morning’s fire. The final funds will be distributed to the Clarke Community School District before the end of the week to assist with the replacement of student bowling equipment and essential supplies lost in the blaze.

The early-morning fire resulted in the total loss of Alley Bowl, which served as the primary practice and competition site for Clarke Community High School’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams and housed nearly all team equipment. The loss occurred just days before postseason competitions, creating immediate challenges for Clarke’s student-athletes and coaches.

The approved funding was provided through CCDC’s Flashpoint Fund, part of the organization’s NEXUS Funding Program, which was created to allow for rapid response when unexpected events create urgent community needs.

“We are extremely grateful to CCDC and the Flashpoint Grant for their generous support and quick responsiveness in making this opportunity possible.” Said Clarke Superintendent, Kurt DeVore. “ The CCDC board stepped up right away, and their donation will have an immediate impact by ensuring our bowling student-athletes have the equipment they need to finish the season with confidence, especially as they move into postseason play. This support is a strong reminder of the pride and commitment CCDC has for Clarke students and our community.”

CCDC emphasized that the action reflects its strong partnership with Clarke Community School District, which plays a critical role in the long-term vitality of the community.

“Our school districts are imperative to the future success of Clarke County,” CCDC Executive Director, Andrew B. Clark added. “Supporting these students and the programs that shape them is integral to creating a community we can all take part in and be proud of for generations to come.”

CCDC will continue working alongside the school district, local partners, and community members as recovery efforts move forward and applauds the widespread support already shown for the students and businesses impacted by the fire.

For more information about the Clarke County Development Corporation or the Nexus Funding Program, please reach out to Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-2944, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com