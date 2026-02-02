Ag Pest Control Course Set for February 11

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clarke County will host an Ag Pest Control Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is 709 Furnas Drive, Suite 1 Osceola Iowa (South, behind McDonalds and KD Tire). Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before February 4 and $60 after February 4. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Carolyn White at the ISU Extension and Outreach Clarke County office at 641-342-3316.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling; professionalism, storage of pesticides, including chemical security and pests, pest management, and pesticides.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.