February programming at the library

Come in out of the cold and find something to do this February at the Osceola Public Library. Below are some of the events taking place this month.

February events

BUNCO Game Day: The first in the beginning of a monthly program/activity for people aged 50+, February’s BUNCO game day is a, “fast-paced, social dice game typically played by 12 or more players (multiples of 4) divided into tables, aiming to score points by rolling three dice to match the current round number (1-6). The goal is to reach 21 points at the head table to end the round, switching partners and tables throughout the 25-45 minute game.”

The game day will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Alzheimer’s, dementia & brain health presentation: Presented by Greg Woods with Iowa DHHS, the presentation seeks to highlight a growing focus of Alzheimer’s and dementia in public health, causes of memory loss, how to decrease your risk, the latest research in the fight against the diseases, what resources exist for help and what Iowa HHS is doing to help.

The presentation will run from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Amanda the Panda youth & family information presentation: Grief comes in all shapes and sizes and from many different sources. Children’s librarian Tori Virchow and Vanissa Spencer from Amanda the Panda organization will present free information and resources to families and youth about ways to deal with grief and loss. The presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19 with pre-registration requested so that enough materials will be on hand.

Choosing Your Homestead Animals class: Join Tori Virchow, David Mixdorf, Anita Morrill, Paula Hein and other locals from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at the Osceola County Club to learn all about animals for your homestead. Each presenter will give an overview of their respective animal breed to include the pros and cons, requirements of care and more. The presentation will also include discussions on heritage breeds and how different animals fit into a homestead. Animals to be covered include chickens, rabbits, goats, ducks, sheep, dairy cattle, quail, pigs, guinea fowl and turkeys.

Every month

Adult Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17. Join Lonna mcDonough in-person or via Zoom to discuss “American Princess” by Stephanie Marie Thornton.

“Alice may be the president’s daughter, but she’s nobody’s darling. As bold as her signature color Alice Blue, the gum-chewing, cigarette-smoking, poker-playing First Daughter discovers that the only way for a woman to stand out in Washington is to make waves—oceans of them. With the canny sophistication of the savviest politician on the Hill, Alice uses her celebrity to her advantage, testing the limits of her power and the seductive thrill of political entanglements.”

Pre-registration is required to ensure a copy of the book.

Lego Club: A monthly club for kids ages 6 and older to come and create LEGO creations. February’s club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Pre-registration each month is required.

Social Friday: Adults 18 and older are invited to join others at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday morning for coffee or tea and fellowship.

Hooks and needles: Open to all ages, this twice monthly event is for those who enjoy or want to learn about the art of crochet, with each meeting highlighting different projects. Come-and-go as you please from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 28.

STEAM: Each month features various focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Pre-registration is required for the 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 activity.

Little Learner’s Club: This once monthly event is catered for children from ages 2 to 6, where they can participate and learn via STEAM, stories, crafts, LEGOS and more. Come on out to the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 club. Pre-registration is required to guarantee a spot.

Toddler activity: Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 18 months to 5 years of age with a caregiver. The hour is designed to help prepare little ones for school by incorporating activities and active play. There will be no toddler hour Feb. 16.

Ukulele class: All ages are invited to join library director Francis Acland to receive instruction on how to play ukuleles. With limited space, pre-registration is encouraged. February’s class starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. The library has some ukuleles available to check out, or bring your own!

Coming soon…

Director Acland is starting an adult’s non-fiction book club in March; the first meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. With books a bit longer, the club is expected to meet approximately six times during the year. Reach out to the library to join and get started on March’s book “1776” by David McCullough.

“Based on extensive research in both American and British archives, 1776 is a powerful drama written with extraordinary narrative vitality. It is the story of Americans in the ranks, men of every shape, size and color; farmers, schoolteachers, shoemakers, no-accounts and mere boys turned soldiers. And it is the story of the King’s men, the British commander, William Howe and his highly disciplined redcoats who looked on their rebel foes with contempt and fought with a valor too little known.”

Year round

Birthday books: Clarke County kids aged newborn to 18 can sign up to receive a free book during their birthday month.

1,000 books: The OPL participates in the National 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, promoting all kids to read 1,000 books before the begin school.

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 16 in observance of President’s Day.

Interested persons may register by calling the library at 641-342-2237, stopping in, sending a Facebook message or emailing osceolapubliclibrary@gmail.com.