Wright released on reduced bond

A reduction in the bond amount for Jacob R. Wright was granted Jan. 8, reducing the original $25,000 cash only bond set Dec. 12, 2025, to $17,000 cash or surety with conditions.

Wright is accused of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class C felony offense, involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony offense and failure to assist, an aggravated misdemeanor offense accused of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 16-year-old Elmer Borntrager that occurred Nov. 12, 2025.

Conditions of release include Wright immediately reporting to the Department of Corrections to sign up for pretrial release supervision to include GPS monitoring; obtaining a substance abuse evaluation and complying with any treatment recommendations and complying with all local, state and federal laws plus any requirements from the Department of Corrections.

Wright posted a $17,000 surety bond Jan. 12. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 at the Clarke County Courthouse.