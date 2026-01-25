Tracking Progress on Clarke County Infrastructure Updates

After just one year on the job and while simultaneously serving dual duties as Decatur County Engineer, Clarke County Engineer Justin Savage continues to make steady, strategic progress addressing the county’s aging and deteriorating infrastructure. The latest example is the reconstruction of Bridge F4718, a critical rural structure located southwest of Osceola, which currently under construction and represents an important step forward in improving safety, reliability, and long-term resilience across the county’s transportation network.

Bridge F4718 was originally constructed in 1975 and has reached the end of its useful life. Over time, structural deterioration reduced the bridge’s load rating to just three tons, placing it on the verge of closure. With legal loads typically 40 tons or greater, the bridge was no longer viable for modern farm-to-market traffic, emergency access, or daily local travel.

“Bridges are designed with a lifespan in mind,” Savage explained. “While some last longer than expected others, depending on construction material grade, can deteriorate more quickly. Our responsibility is to prioritize the structures that pose the greatest safety concerns and have the biggest impact on residents and agricultural traffic.”

Although Bridge F4718 is not a major highway thoroughfare, it serves an important role for local access and agricultural movement. Its condition and load restriction made it a high-priority project for the county.

Reconstruction of Bridge F4718 began in mid-November 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-May 2026, weather permitting. The project is being completed using a contracting approach that takes advantage of “free winter workdays.”

Under this method, contractors are allowed to work during winter months without those days counting against the total number of contracted working days. While winter conditions can slow productivity, the flexibility benefits both contractors, who can keep crews employed and the county, which often sees lower bid prices as a result.

“It may take a little longer due to weather, but the long-term savings are significant,” said Savage. “It’s one of the ways we try to be as economical as possible while still delivering quality infrastructure improvements.”

The total contract cost for Bridge F4718 is just over $600,000, with final costs subject to minor adjustments as construction wraps up.

Once Bridge F4718 is complete, the County will move forward with bid letting for another farm-to-market bridge in the northwest part of the county. That project is currently in development and is expected to be let through the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) once design and environmental review requirements are complete.

These projects, and others like them, will be incorporated into the county’s required five-year construction plan, which is submitted annually to the Iowa DOT. Savage is currently developing the plan, with formal review and approval by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors expected ahead of the April submission deadline.

“The needs always exceed the available funding,” Savage noted. “That’s why careful planning and flexibility are so important. Conditions change, bridges deteriorate at different rates, and we have to be ready to adjust while still keeping a long-term strategy in place.”

How Clarke County Infrastructure Projects Are Funded

Financing bridge and road projects requires balancing multiple funding sources, each with specific eligibility rules:

This funding can be used on designated farm-to-market roads for projects such as road improvements, resurfacing, and bridge construction. FM funds are typically used through a competitive bid process and are especially valuable for projects serving agricultural traffic. Highway Bridge Program (HBP) Fund: Intended specifically for bridge replacement or rehabilitation, this fund is limited to bridges that meet minimum traffic thresholds. Bridges with very low traffic counts may not qualify, which can result in difficult decisions about closures or alternative funding solutions.

Savage regularly evaluates how these funding sources can be combined, or “stacked,” to make projects financially feasible. He also looks for opportunities to reduce costs by using county staff where possible and pursuing supplemental grant funding to close financing gaps.

While much of the county’s road and bridge work happens quietly and without fanfare, its impact is felt every day by residents, farmers, and emergency services. From bridge replacements to culvert lining and pavement preservation, Clarke County’s infrastructure program is focused on extending service life, improving safety, and making the most of every public dollar.

“These aren’t glamorous projects,” Savage said. “But they’re essential. It’s about keeping people connected, keeping commerce moving, and making sure our infrastructure is safe and dependable for years to come.”

For questions or additional information regarding county infrastructure projects, please contact the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, 100 S Main Street Osceola, IA 50213. Phone: (641) 342-3817. Or reach out to Clarke County Engineer Justin Savage, PE and the Clarke County Secondary Roads Department, Phone: (641) 342-3531.