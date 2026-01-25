Precinct Caucuses to be held Feb. 2

In a little less than two weeks, registered Democrats and Republicans across the state will gather at their county caucus locations to participate in the 2026 Precinct Caucuses.

The 2026 caucuses are an organizational-type event. Traditional party business will be conducted to include electing delegates and alternate delegates to county conventions, electing county central committee members and deciding on platform planks for the county convention. The precinct caucuses also serve as a time for candidates to speak to their party and learn about any volunteer opportunities.

Any registered Democrat or Republican is able to attend their party’s precinct caucus. Voter registration is available at the caucus check-in for those 18 and older, or those who are 17 now and will be 18 on or before the Nov. 3 general election. All caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2.

Caucus locations

Democrats

All Clarke County Democrats will gather at the Clarke Elementary School, 231 S. Kossuth St.

Republicans

There are three separate locations for Clarke County Republicans based on their registered precinct.

Those persons registered in the Osceola 1, 2, 3, Middle and North precincts will meet at the Clarke High School Auditorium, 800 One Tribe Drive; those in Murray will gather at Murray Community Schools, 216 Sherman St.; those in Woodburn will meet at the Woodburn Community Center, 605 Sigler St.

Positions

County partisan positions on the ballot this November include Clarke County Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and District 2 Supervisor, as well as non-partisan township trustees and clerk, County Ag Extension seats, Clarke County Soil and Water and Clarke County Hospital Board of Trustees. The three county seats are currently held by Jessica Smith-R, treasurer; Selena Humphrey-R, recorder; Johanna Olson-R, attorney and Randy Dunbar-R, supervisor district 2.

Filing period

Interested persons for partisan county seats and township offices can begin filing nomination paperwork with the Clarke County Auditor’s Office Monday, March 2. The last day to file paperwork to have one’s name on the ballot for the primaries is 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, while the filing period to be on the General Election not affiliated with a party is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2; nomination papers cannot be filed before or after those dates.

There are no first days for County Ag Extension, county soil and water or hospital board of trustees, but the last day to file nomination paperwork is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The primary election will take place June 2 and general election Nov. 3.

For questions about nomination paperwork and filing deadlines, contact the Clarke County Auditor’s Office at 641-342-3315.