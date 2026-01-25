Clarke County Hospital Recognized with 2025 Performance Leadership Award for Rural Health

OSCEOLA, Iowa– Clarke County Hospital has earned the 2025 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards program recognizes rural hospitals that achieve top quartile performance (75th percentile or higher) in Quality, Outcomes, and/or patient Perspective. Recognition in all three available categories highlights the hospital’s comprehensive performance across every area evaluated.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of our physicians, nurses, and staff to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care to our community,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “Achieving top quartile performance in quality, outcomes, and patient perspective is especially meaningful in rural healthcare, where every patient interaction matters. We are proud to be recognized nationally and remain dedicated to continuously improving the care and services we provide for the patients and families who rely on us.

The Performance Leadership Awards program is based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing how rural hospitals are performing. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“The areas of quality, outcomes, and patient perspective are cornerstones of healthcare delivery across rural America, and this year’s Performance Leadership Award recipients are establishing a standard of excellence for their rural peers to follow,” said Michael Topchik , Executive Director, Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to shine a spotlight on such strong performance and honor the achievement of these rural hospitals.”

For more details about the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, contact Billy Balfour at wbalfour@chartis.com.