Recognition given at annual banquet

At the Osceola Volunteer Fire Department, Clarke County EMS and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office annual banquet Sunday afternoon, several people were recognized for their service, including a surprise award for medal of valor.

Medal of valor

In an moment not on the program, Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson was awarded a medal of valor for service in EMS and fire fields. A medal of valor is one awarded to EMT and EMS personnel who “have shown exceptional bravery and valor in emergency situations.”

“We would like to present a valor award of service in an EMS [and] fire field to an individual that goes above and beyond as a leader in our community,” Jimmerson’s mother and Osceola volunteer firefighter Tammy Thomas said. “This individual has had a heart for service from a very young age.”

Thomas spoke of Jimmerson’s service to the community, which started in 2003 with his Eagle Scout service project. In 2004, Jimmerson joined the Army National Guard, attending bootcamp at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and graduating from military police school. In 2007, he joined the Osceola Fire Department before taking a leave of absence to deploy on a yearlong tour in Iraq with the 186 Military Police Company. When Jimmerson returned to Osceola, he became active again with the fire department, working as head of security at Merle Hay Mall and later as a youth detention officer at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmerson took a voluntary deployment in 2010 with the 186th as security detail for the 734th Agribusiness Development Team, spending a year in the Middle East.

He became Clarke County’s emergency manager in 2017, earning his certificate as an emergency medical technician a year later. In 2019, Jimmerson assisted in helping bring an additional ambulance to the county to be used by the fire department as backup when the hospital’s was otherwise occupied.

“He has often been accused of wearing too many hats, serving as county as EMA, Osceola Fire Chief, EMT at the hospital, Clarke County 911 coordinator, Clarke County deputy reserve, Iowa State Fair Police, scout leader, dad and husband and so on,” Thomas said. “But the truth of the matter is, if he did not wear so many hats he would not be in the right place at the right time to help people in need… Yes, he wears many hats, but that’s when he has been called by God to do: to serve, to teach and to comfort.”

Thomas shared two recent stories of Jimmerson’s acts of services.

One involved an accident that occurred June 8, 2025. Jimmerson was on patrol with the sheriff’s office when a call came in about a motorist who had gone off the road. The car went into water, and Jimmerson was able to use a fire extinguisher to break out a window of the sinking car before climbing in to help free the victim before the car fully submerged. While the victim later died, Jimmerson would have put his own safety on the line either way.

The second story involved an accident that occurred the weekend after Thanksgiving, when a young lady went into a ditch trying to avoid another accident in the road. Thomas read a letter written by the girl’s parents about Jimmerson’s actions and their appreciation of them, as Jimmerson had helped their daughter out of her car and let her sit in his vehicle until they arrived.

“We thank you for all you do and continue to do,” Thomas concluded as Jimmerson was presented an EMS Fire Valor award for his service, honorability and heroism.

“I appreciate that,” Jimmerson said after accepting his medal.

Distinguished service

Retiring after nearly 40 years of service, Reserve Deputy Captain William “Bill” Eddy was recognized with a distinguished service medal.

Eddy started with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Posse in 1986 and later transitioned to Clarke County Sheriff’s Reserves. For many years, he transported inmates and committals, helped with the Fourth of July festivities, fair, parties and other events.

“For some, the statement of a lifetime of service means just that,” a slideshow said about Eddy. “Thank you for your service.”

A medal and plaque were presented to Eddy by Jimmerson.

Officer of the year

Voted on by the fire department, the 2025 Officer of the Year was awarded to Chris Mann. Reasons given for Mann being chosen included his willingness to pick up work around the station, always being willing to help out and reaching out to fellow members to check on them during tough times.

Firefighter of the year

Stating it was hard to pick just one person to be the firefighter of the year, the 2025 honor went to Asa Kenoyer.

Length of service

Only one firefighter fell in a five-year increment for length of service recognition. That firefighter was Nathan Edgar for five years of service.