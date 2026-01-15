Clarke County Hospital Expands Behavioral Health Services to Children Ages 6 and Up

OSCEOLA, Iowa– Clarke County Hospital is proud to announce a significant expansion of its Behavioral Health services to better serve the needs of the local community. In addition to providing compassionate, high-quality care for adults, the hospital now offers behavioral health services to children and adolescents ages 6 and up.

This expansion reflects Clarke County Hospital’s ongoing commitment to supporting the emotional and mental well-being of families throughout Clarke County and the surrounding area. Access to early intervention and age-appropriate mental health care is essential for children experiencing emotional, behavioral, or developmental challenges, and families can now access those resources close to home.

“Our community has long needed accessible, comprehensive mental health care for youth, and early access can make a lasting difference,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO at Clarke County Hospital. “By extending our services to children as young as six, we are helping young people and their families get the support they need at a critical stage, while partnering with families, schools, and caregivers to support healthier outcomes and brighter futures.”

Clarke County Hospital’s Behavioral Health program offers a full continuum of care tailored to the unique needs of each individual, including:



Comprehensive assessments and screenings



Evidence-based counseling and therapy



Medication management when appropriate



Support for conditions such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma and more



In-person and telehealth appointment options

The multidisciplinary team of licensed behavioral health professionals provides compassionate, personalized care designed to help patients build skills, strengthen resilience and improve overall quality of life.