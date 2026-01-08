Supervisors reorganize for 2026

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors rang in the New Year by reorganizing Jan. 2.

Randy Dunbar was re-appointed as board chairman with Brian Sorensen appointed to vice-chair by a 3-0 vote. The supervisors will hold their official meetings at 9 a.m. on Mondays, except when there is a Monday holiday in which case meetings will be held at 9 a.m. the following Wednesday.

The following unanimous board appointments were made:

• ADA Coordinator: Sorensen.

• Blood Borne Pathogen Coordinator: Byron Jimmerson.

• Chariton Valley Transportation Planning Affiliation Policy Board: Dean Robins, Supervisor; Sorensen, Transit. Alternate, Dunbar.

• Chariton Valley Transportation Planning Affiliation Technical Advisory Committee: Justin Savage. Corey Eckels, Alternate.

• Conservation Board Ex-Officio: Dunbar.

• Crossroads Mental Health Board: Robins. Alternate, Sorensen.

• Disaster Coordinator: Robins.

• Disaster Representative: Eckels.

• E911 Regional Board: Jimmerson and Brian Akers.

• Emergency Management Commission: Robins. Alternate, Dunbar.

• Fair Housing Coordinator: Michael Hill.

• 5th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services: Sorensen. Alternate, Dunbar.

• lowa Communities Assurance Pool: Johanna Olson. Alternate, Dunbar.

• Landfill Commission: Robins. Alternate, Sorensen.

• Leon Decat Governance Board: Sorensen. Alternate, Robins.

• Medical Examiner: George Fotiadis, M.D.; Deputy ME, Marty Duffus; Lori Marker and Olivia Paige Peckham.

• Murray Economic Development Board: Robins.

• Official Newspaper: Osceola Sentinel-Tribune.

• Reservoir Commission: Sorensen. Alternate, Robins.

• S.E. Iowa Hazmat Board: Dunbar. Alternate, Robins.

• Safety Loss Control Coordinator: Scott Kent.

• SCICAP, Inc.: Sorensen. Alternate, Dunbar.

• SICOG Executive Board: Dunbar.

• Southern Iowa Development and Conservation Authority Board: Robins.

• Southern Iowa Trolley: Sorensen. Alternate, Dunbar.

• Workmen’s Compensation Designated Medical Provider: Unity Point Family Medicine in Osceola.

The supervisors will pay expense claims of the county officers, deputies and clerks attending district county officer’s meetings and state called school of instructions for 2026 according to the county’s policy.

Fences

The board approved setting land acquisition prices at 2.5 times the assessed value for the purchases for right-of-ways, and will not issue reimbursement for removal of fences; they will pay $44 per rod for fence replacements.

Board of Health

On Monday, the supervisors approved the appointment of three people to the Clarke County Board of Health by a vote of 2-1 to replace two expired terms and one unexpired term.

Dunbar, who serves on the public health board, motioned to appoint Trevor Moore to fill the unexpired term of Tom Bahls set to expire at the end of 2026, and to appoint Samantha Edgerton and Colter Wright to fill the expired terms of Paula McClaflin and Brian Crawford, both three year terms to expire the end of 2028.

“They are very willing to do it,” Dunbar said. Sorensen seconded the motion.

Robins moved to amend the motion to appoint Moore, and reappoint McClaflin and Crawford. He said he appreciated the willingness of new people to serve on the board, but felt they needed to keep people there who were already familiar with the role and goings-on.

The amendment died for lack of second, and the original motion was approved with Robins voting no.