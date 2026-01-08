Little Mustangs Mission of Hope give back

Last Tuesday, seven Murray elementary girls visited Clarke County Hospital to deliver dozens of colorful rubber band bracelets handmade by themselves for hospital patients.

The girls had originally started making bracelets to distribute during this year’s home Murray football games, when the suggestion was made to them to make bracelets for patients at the hospital.

“Somebody brought it up to us to make them for cancer patients, or people who need them,” Delaney Sorter said.

They took the suggestion to heart and set to work making bracelets not just for cancer patients, but also for the hospital’s long-term care patients and anyone else who might need a token of cheer during a hard time at the hospital. Collectively, the girls have crafted over 100 bracelets working on their own and with their friends.

“You could do the doubles or the singles,” Gracie Mongar said of the bracelet sizes.

“We did different colors and different teams, we had charms on them and beads on them and lettering,” Isla Flaherty said.

“We thought they would like them… to have a bunch of different [choices],” Delaney said.

They made the bracelets in various sizes to accommodate different wrist sizes.

Special delivery

While the group weren’t able to personally give bracelets to patients, they met with hospital representatives from the infusion center, emergency room, clinic and long-term care departments who accepted the bracelets on behalf of their patients and will make sure everyone gets one.

“Each bracelet is more than just an accessory—it’s a symbol of empowerment, engagement, community and hope,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the kids and parents who took the time to think of us and embrace the power of giving back. Their efforts remind us all of the importance of compassion and community support.”

The girls’ parents are also proud of their community-minded initiative.

“It’s great for the kids to give back and connect with different organizations in the community,” Delaney’s mom Ashley Craig said.

The Little Mustangs Mission of Hope plan to continue on with some sort of service project, be it more bracelets or some other token that can provide a bright spot to someone’s day.

“It’s fun knowing that we get to give [them] to someone,” Gracie said.

“And working with good friends,” Delaney added.