77-year-old man charged with kidnapping, grooming

Police have charged a 77-year old Osceola man with multiple felonies after inappropriate conduct with multiple victims in 2025, including charges for kidnapping and grooming.

Today is the arraignment for Frederick L. Bacon who was arrested Dec. 12, 2025, on the charges of third-degree kidnapping, grooming, three counts assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, false imprisonment and supplying alcohol to a person under legal age.

According to court documents, between February and October 2025, Bacon developed a relationship with an 18-year-old in Osceola. According to the victim, on three separate occasions Bacon intentionally touched them beneath their underwear without consent, with the specific intent to commit a sex act.

In early September at Bacon’s apartment, he grabbed the victim’s genitalia over their clothing to which the victim pushed Bacon’s hand away. The victim reported that on two other occasions as a passenger in Bacon’s car, Bacon had grabbed or touched the victim over their clothing with the victim pushing Bacon’s hand away and verbally objecting.

On Oct. 21, Bacon knowingly confined the victim and removed them from Osceola into Missouri with the specific intent to subject the victim to sexual abuse. According to the victim, Bacon convinced them to leave the state on a purported multi-day road trip south. Bacon suggested to the victim to disable their cell phone’s location services so they couldn’t be tracked and the mother could not see their location.

At a hotel room in Cameron, Missouri, that night Bacon furnished the victim with multiple alcoholic beverages and grabbed the victim’s genitalia without consent. After being unable to find their phone, the victim attempted to leave the hotel room to find the swing-bar security lock was engaged. The victim was able to leave the hotel room and find help, reporting that Bacon had tried to rape them.

Between April and July, 2025, Bacon knowingly engaged in a course of in-person conduct directed at a 14-year-old. Bacon purchased the victim a bicycle, goggles and other items, provided the victim with rides to various places around Osceola and on multiple occasions, gave the victim massages. On July 13, Bacon picked the victim up for a planned camping and fishing trip. Bacon drove them to Mercer, Missouri, to a former property of his. When the victim asked to notify their mother they were going to Missouri, Bacon told them not to.

Back in Iowa, Bacon took the defendant to Lake Ahquabi in Indianola where they fished for approximately one hour; Bacon again told the victim they did not need to bring their phone. At dark, Bacon told the victim they would be staying at a hotel instead of camping and checked into Hotel Pommier in Indianola into a room with a single-bed. The victim’s mother had only been told they were camping and fishing in Iowa, not that they were traveling to Missouri or staying in a hotel.

In the hotel room, Bacon undressed to his underwear in front of the victim. He offered the victim to sleep in bed with him, but the victim refused and slept in a chair. The next morning, the victim laid in the bed after Bacon had vacated it. Bacon began giving the victim a shoulder massage and stopped approximately 10 seconds after the victim told him it hurt. The victim said that over the four-month period, Bacon had made repeated sexually explicit comments about receiving and giving massages with “happy endings.”

Between approximately July and October, 2025, Bacon knowingly supplied beer to an adult under the age of 21. This happened on multiple occasions at Bacon’s apartment. Bacon admitted he kept beer in his refrigerator and allowed the under 21-year-old to consume it, knowing they were underage but believed the victim’s mother allowed it.

Bacon was arrested Dec. 11 at 308 E. Ayers St and transported to the Clarke County jail where he was released from Dec. 24 after posting $25,000 cash or surety bond. Arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. this morning at the Clarke County Courthouse.