Revelton Distilling Company Strengthens Executive Team to Support Continued Growth and Expansion

Osceola — Revelton Distilling Company today announced the continued build-out of its executive leadership team, naming John D’Attoma as Vice President of Sales, North America, effective January 16, 2026, and highlighting the recent addition of Don Boelens as Chief Operations Officer, who joined the company in September 2025. Together, these appointments underscore Revelton’s commitment to assembling the leadership depth needed to support its next phase of growth and expansion.

D’Attoma brings more than four decades of leadership experience in the beverage and spirits industry, with senior roles spanning supplier, distributor, and brand-building organizations. His career includes leadership positions at Broken Shed Vodka, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Allied Beverage Group, and Standard Beverage Corporation, where he led market expansion initiatives, built high-performing sales teams, and strengthened distributor and trade partnerships across complex regional and multi-state markets.

John D’Attoma (contributed)

In his role at Revelton, D’Attoma will lead the company’s North American sales strategy, with responsibility for distributor alignment, market development, sales team structure, and long-term commercial planning as the brand continues to expand beyond its home state.

Boelens joins Revelton with extensive executive leadership experience as both a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, including senior roles at Maytag and, prior to that, Wellshire Farms. Across his career, Boelens has led operations and finance for Midwest-based companies, guiding organizations through periods of significant growth, operational scaling, and brand expansion, including national market development.

Don Boelens (contributed)

As Chief Operations Officer, Boelens oversees Revelton’s operations, finance, and infrastructure, ensuring the systems, processes, and organizational foundation are in place to support sustained growth as the company scales production, distribution, and market presence.

“Revelton has reached a pivotal stage in our growth,” said Rob Taylor, Co-Owner and CEO of Revelton Distilling Company. “We’ve spent the last several years building a strong foundation — our brand, our products, our partnerships, and our infrastructure. Bringing John and Don into the executive team reflects our focus on scaling with intention. Their combined experience adds meaningful leadership depth as we continue entering new markets and building Revelton for the long term.”

With these additions, Revelton’s executive leadership team now includes Rob Taylor, Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer; Christi Taylor, Co-Owner & Executive Vice President; Don Boelens, Chief Operations Officer; and John D’Attoma, Vice President of Sales, North America.

Founded in Iowa, Revelton Distilling Company produces a portfolio of award-winning spirits rooted in Midwestern grains, thoughtful production, and distinctive design. With expanding distribution and continued entry into new markets, Revelton is accelerating its growth and strengthening its presence as an emerging American craft spirits brand.