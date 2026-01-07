Community Invited to View Historic Nativity Display

The First Christian Church of Osceola invites the community to attend an open house on January 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring the church’s beautiful memorial Nativity scene.

For more than two decades, this expansive and intricately detailed display has been a highlight of the church’s Christmas season, gracing the sanctuary with reverent tradition. Originally purchased from High PrairieOutfitters, a boutique homegoods store that was once located on W. McLane St., the Nativity spans eight feet in width and includes more than 60 figures, buildings, animals, and other scenery elements.

The Neapolitan-style Nativity was designed and produced by Department 56 of Minnesota exclusively for Neiman Marcus stores. Sold during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the collection is composed of several retired sets, making it both rare and historically significant.

The extensive display was acquired by Pastor Phil Coe and members of the congregation as a memorial to their lost loved ones. A commemorative plaque accompanies the exhibit, listing the names of those being honored through this incredible tribute.

Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome. Please come to First Christian Church of Osceola at 300 S. Main St. on Jan. 11 from 2-4pm to view their stunning and rare Nativity display and their beautifully decorated Sanctuary.