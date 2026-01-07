CCDC 2025 Review Highlights Community Impact and Momentum for 2026

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) is celebrating a year of significant community progress, investing in local infrastructure, housing, education, nonprofit support, and quality-of-life projects. As 2025 draws to a close, the organization reflects on a year defined by collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning, all aimed at strengthening Clarke County’s future.

“Every project we support is a reflection of the passion and dedication found in communities across Clarke County,” said Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of CCDC. “It’s an honor to partner with our cities, schools, and nonprofits to help them reach their goals. This is truly why we do what we do.”

In 2025, CCDC awarded more than $700,000 in funding, while partnering with local governments and organizations to leverage millions more in outside funding.

In Murray, CCDC awarded more than $191,000 to supplement the city’s $1.75 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), supporting critical infrastructure upgrades and quality-of-life improvements.

Osceola saw strong momentum through the O-HI Housing Incentive Program, which received a $100,000 CCDC investment and distributed its initial funding in just three weeks. An additional $50,000 was approved for the program in December, positioning the community for even more housing development in 2026.

CCDC also awarded the final $25,000 needed to fund more than $100,000 in engineering and design work for the extension of Osceola’s regional trail system across Interstate 35, expanding recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

Additional 2025 investments included:

$50,000 to Osceola Chamber Main Street for historic building improvements

$35,500 to Osceola Water Works for water system planning and emergency preparedness

$30,000 to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office for replacement of a service cruiser

$27,875 to The Village Childcare Center for facility upgrades

$25,000 to the Clarke Community Schools’ FFA program for the purchase of a new greenhouse

$17,500 to C.R.O.S.S. Ministries to support the purchase of a new delivery box truck

Micro-grants to Friends of St. Mary’s in Woodburn, Families First, Osceola’s First Christian Church, the Osceola Firefighters Association, and many others.

One of the year’s most impactful organizational achievements was the restructuring of the Pillars Grant Program into the new Nexus Funding Program. Designed to improve access, transparency, and accountability, Nexus has already delivered meaningful benefits for regional nonprofits and CCDC partners.

The Nexus program provides:

Greater access to grant funding for nonprofits

Streamlined applications and clearer reporting

Enhanced tracking and accountability for license-holder partners

Improved alignment with strategic community needs

“The Nexus program modernizes how we support our partners,” Clark said. “It ensures every project we fund is measurable, impactful, and aligned with the county’s long-term growth.”

In October, the CCDC board, alongside Southwestern Community College and local business and municipal leaders, celebrated the grand opening of the ORBIT Center. The new $3 million workforce training facility, located in Osceola just off Highway 34, is poised to become a regional draw for manufacturing and education, positioning Clarke County as a hub for future technology and workforce development.

In November, community leaders gathered for CCDC’s annual Strategic Planning Day, where discussions focused on housing expansion, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and leveraging new opportunities for business growth. The session reaffirmed that Clarke County is well positioned for continued advancement and that collaboration among community stakeholders remains essential to long-term success.

“As we look toward 2026, we’re energized by the shared vision across the county,” Clark added. “CCDC is committed to supporting meaningful development and creating a strong foundation for generations to come.”