2025 - A Year in Reivew

As we welcome 2026, let’s take a moment to look back on some of the headlines from the first half 2025.

Includes articles written by Candra Brooks, clarkecountylife.com, Osceola Chamber Main Street and other contributing writers.

Clarke County Hospital created a memorial space for the late Dr. James and Mary Ellen Kimball. The memorial space was set up near the Van Duzer memorial sculpture on the east side of the building.

Clarke Schools accepted the resignations of high school principal Joseph Blazevich, activities director Derek Van Blarcom and middle school principal Alisha Evans. Ruby Clyde was hired as the new high school principal, Kelly Winter as activities director and Marcus Muñoz as associate principal for both middle and high schools.

Clarke County Hospital announced leadership changes to include the promotion of Melanie Boyd to CEO and Angie McIntosh to COO, with the hiring of Susan Daniels as CFO and Tessa Sandel as CNO.

HomeGrown Christian Learning School, Clarke County’s only private school, received state accreditation. The accreditation allowed families to apply for the Students First Education Savings Account, informally known as school vouchers.

Clarke County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Keeler received a life savers commendation award for his actions that saved the life of Russ Jacobson, who crashed his motorcycle and needed a tourniquet applied to prevent life-threatening blood loss.

Osceola Chamber Main Street welcomed five new members to their board - Esmeralda Elizondo, Josh Stephenson, Jake Voss, Brady Smith and Teresa Woods.

The local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, and later Regionals, were held at Clarke High School. Advancing to Regionals and on to State was 9-year-old Ricky Barnes of Murray.

Osceola celebrated the completion of the downtown facade project. The project aimed to restore structural integrity, preserve historic values and ensure the long-term prosperity of Osceola’s downtown area.

The vacant Osceola City Council Ward One seat headed to a special election with two hopefuls vying for the seat. The winner was Luci Sullivan, with 36 of 51 votes.

The Murray Special Olympics basketball time punched their ticket to the state tournament. The team was comprised of Zavian Davis, Keylee Halls and Waylon Atkinson. They were coached by Mike Peterson.

At the Osceola Chamber Main Street/Clarke County Development Corporation’s annual celebration, George Norris took home the 2024 OCMS Community Service Award and Altec the CCDC Director’s Award.

After six months without a county engineer, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors reached an agreement to share Decatur County engineer Justin Savage.

Downtown construction for the streetscape project unearthed a hidden space under the sidewalk of 127 W. Washington St., sparking debate as to what its original purpose was.

Droppett Can Redemption trailer comes to Osceola, an innovative way to recycle cans and bottles and get your five cents.

The Clarke County Reservoir project reached a major milestone, as a finalized Draft-Plan EIS was submitted to the National Water Management Center for review.

The demolition of the old Harken Hospital ticked another box as the Osceola City Council gave the approval for city staff to being receiving quotes for asbestos removal, a necessary step before going out to bid for demolition.

Clarke senior DeVante Caldwell and Murray senior Kenzi Mongar were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds for academic excellence.

Quilts of Valor were awarded to three local veterans at the annual Veterans Appreciation Supper - Sherry Halls, Lyle Persels and Larry Noftsger. Anita Foland received a Quilt of Courage for her civilian service.

Work moves ahead for a mini-pitch (small soccer field) in Osceola. Money for the project will be raised through fundraising efforts and local sponsorship and donations.

The city of Osceola together with the Clarke County Development Corporation launched its newest housing initiative, the Osceola Housing Incentive Program, or O-HI for short. The program helps those who are building new homes assessed at certain values receive a reimbursement on construction costs.