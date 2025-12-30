January library programming

January brings new programs to the Osceola Public Library plus monthly favorites.

January events

Community Puzzle Swap: Looking for a new-to-you puzzle and to get rid of an old one? Check out the puzzle swap from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Canvas Painting Class: Ages 10+ can enjoy a winter canvas painting class starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13. Pre-registration plus a fee is required.

Seed Starting Class: Join Master Gardener David Mixdorf at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 to learn all about starting seeds.

White Elephant Bingo: Come and go as you please from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 for a white elephant bingo. Bring along a gift and the library will have some to give away, too.

Seed Swap: The Osceola Public Library and Nine Square Feet, an Iowa nonprofit, are partnering to sponsor a seed swap and giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 31. Feel free to bring seeds to swap with others, and free seeds will be available to all attendees.

Intro to sourdough: Interested in learning how to make a sourdough starter? Sierra Obermeier will be bringing some sourdough starter for participants to take home and demonstrating how to mix everything together once the starter is ready to go. The class will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Pre-registration is appreciated so enough materials are on hand.

Every month

Adult Book Club: Will not be held in January.

STEAM: With a different focus each month on science, technology, engineering, art and math, ages 7+ will be making a canvas painting. Pre-registration plus a fee is required for the 4:30 p.m. slot Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Toddler activity: Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 18 months to 5 years of age with a caregiver. The hour is designed to help prepare little ones for school by incorporating activities and active play. There will be no toddler hour Jan. 19.

Lego Club: A monthly club for kids ages 6 and older to come and create LEGO creations. January’s Club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5. Pre-registration each month is required.

Ukulele class: All ages are invited to join library director Francis Acland to receive instruction on how to play ukuleles. With limited space, pre-registration is encouraged. January’s class runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Social Friday: Adults 18 and older are invited to join others at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday morning for coffee or tea and fellowship.

Hooks and needles: Open to all ages, this twice monthly event is for those who enjoy or want to learn about the art of crochet, with each meeting highlighting different projects. Come-and-go as you please from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24.

Little Learner’s Club: This once monthly event is catered for children from ages 2 to 6, where they can participate and learn via STEAM, stories, crafts, LEGOS and more. Come on out to the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Kids’ book club: The monthly book club for kids aged 7 to 12 will meet at 4:30 pm.. Wednesday, Jan. 14 and receive their new book, “The Tiger Rising” by Kate DiCamillo.

“Walking through the misty Florida woods one morning, 12-year-old Rob Horton is stunned to encounter a tiger—a real-life, very large tiger—pacing back and forth in a cage. What’s more, on the same extraordinary day, he meets Sistine Bailey, a girl who shows her feelings as readily as Rob hides his. As they learn to trust each other, and ultimately, to be friends, Rob and Sistine prove that some things—like memories, and heartache, and tigers—can’t be locked up forever.”

With limited spots, pre-registration is required.