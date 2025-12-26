Kwik Star coming to Osceola

There’s a new convenience store coming to town. A Dec. 17 site plan approval from the Osceola Planning and Zoning Commission will see Kwik Star added to the roster of convenience stores in Osceola.

The convenience store will be located at 2131 W. Clay St., immediately west of Interstate 35 and across the street to the north of Pilot Travel Center. Site plans show the building at approximately 12,680 square feet in size with 77 total parking spaces. Outside, there will be an eight-dispenser auto fueling canopy, a four-lane diesel canopy as well as some outside merchandising. Inside, Kwik Star plans to sell products similar to their other Midwest stores: fresh produce, bakery, dairy, hot and cold food and beverages, fresh meat, groceries, tobacco products, lottery tickets, alcohol, propane and more.

A letter from Kwik Trip, Inc., stated the project will be a “multi-million dollar investment in the city of Osceola,” to include 30 to 40 new, permanent jobs with an estimated payroll of $600,000 annually.

A construction timeline has not been given, but is expected to begin in 2026.