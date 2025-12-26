Community 1st Credit Union Foundation Named Presenting Sponsor of Osceola Mini-Pitch Project with $50,000 Gift

Ottumwa, IA– Community 1st Credit Union Foundation is proud to announce its role as the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Kick It Forward Mini-Pitch in Osceola, with a grant of $50,000 toward the project. This investment supports the effort to build a safe, accessible, and inclusive space for people of all ages to gather, play, and connect through the world’s most popular sport.

Designed and supported by the nonprofit Kick It Forward in partnership with the City of Osceola, the Mini-Pitch will be a futsal-style, lighted soccer facility that provides a welcoming space for kids, families, and adults to enjoy active play and build a community spirit.

“As one of our Foundation’s core initiatives, community bettermentmeans enriching the lives of our members and the communities we serve,” said Greg Hanshaw, President & CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Osceola Mini-Pitch. This project is more than just a field; it’s a space where friendships will form, confidence will grow, and the Osceola community will flourish. We can’t wait to see this project come to life for Osceola.”

“We’re thankful for Community 1st Credit Union Foundation’s leadership and investment in this project,” said Karen Ventura, a local organizer of the Mini-Pitch project. “Their commitment sets the tone for other partners and demonstrates how invested so many are in creating opportunities for play, wellness, and connection right here in Osceola.”

Construction of the Mini-Pitch is expected to begin following completion of fundraising efforts and will be located adjacent to the existing soccer complex in Osceola. Once complete, it will serve as a hub for neighborhood activity, youth development, and community events.

The C1st Foundation is made possible through a partnership with the Iowa Credit Union Foundation.