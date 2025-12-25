Membership Powers Growth in Clarke County

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) is officially launching its 2026 Membership Drive and inviting individuals and businesses across Clarke County to join them in shaping the future of our communities.

Membership in CCDC is more than an annual contribution, it is how development work gets done. While grants and funding programs support important community development projects, it’s membership support that allows CCDC to lead business development, economic development, and long-term planning efforts that help communities and local employers grow.

Over the past year, CCDC worked with cities, schools, nonprofits, and businesses across Clarke County. These projects included infrastructure improvements in Murray, new housing incentives in Osceola, trail system expansion planning, downtown revitalization, and educational technology enhancements. Grants helped fund many of these initiatives, but membership dollars made it possible to coordinate, plan, and successfully move these projects forward.

The CCDC is grateful for the generous support from Lakeside Hotel and Casino, which plays a vital role in funding nonprofit and community grant programs. However, membership is what fuels the broader development work, the day-to-day efforts that support business retention and expansion, workforce development, housing strategies, and economic growth throughout the county.

The 2026 Membership Drive is designed to be accessible and inclusive and to provide a voice to those who want to give back and inspire the future of Clarke County. Annual membership levels range from Cornerstone Members, who contribute $1,500 or more, to Supporter Memberships, which require just $30. Every membership level matters, and each one helps strengthen CCDC’s ability to respond to opportunities.

“Membership gives the CCDC the flexibility and capacity to lead development efforts that grants alone cannot support,” said Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of CCDC. “We always look forward to working alongside our members each year to build strong communities and support our local businesses and organizations.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Clarke County faces exciting opportunities, from housing and infrastructure expansion to workforce and business growth. Meeting those opportunities starts with a strong and committed membership base.

Join or renew your CCDC membership today and be part of the work that moves Clarke County forward.