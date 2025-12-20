No half measures

Iowa transplant Xavier Carrigan is aiming to plant seeds for growth in politics as he seeks the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s 3rd District currently held by Republican Zach Nunn.

An Ohio native, Carrigan ran in Ohio’s 5th District in 2020 against Republican incumbent Bob Latta, a man who along with his father had held the seat for over 90 years. While Carrigan didn’t win, he said his progressive viewpoints went over well with the people there.

Needing a change, Carrigan moved to Iowa in 2023 in search of peace and quiet.

“When I got here, I wanted nothing to do with politics,” he said. He changed his mind after attending a Tim Wolz event. “The energy here in Iowa is unlike anything I have seen... these people are actually engaged, they’re involved, they want to be a part of this.”

His decision to run was solidified following President Trump’s strike on Iran. Carrigan looked at others running and felt the selection wasn’t enough. He views politicians today - of whatever party they may be - as only working in half measures, making promises while doing the opposite. To him, gone are the days when Democrats came from the working class, replaced instead by people of wealth or with family connections. Anyone outside of those, Carrigan said, aren’t welcome “in the club.”

“I’m trying to break through that. I wanna be like ‘no, not only are we allowed in the club, the

working class needs to take the club back over.’”

How does he plan to do that? By representing the working class of today while working to protect the future for children.

Priorities

One step Carrigan said is crucial is acknowledging that climate change is a real thing and taking measures on how to slow down its progression. Another step is to work on clean water, not just in Iowa but across the nation. He is also focusing on factory farms, the decline of rural economics, healthcare and broadband and economic access.

Saying that politics today is too focused on money, Carrigan is striving to make his campaign the cheapest he can to prove that it doesn’t take millions for someone to win. To date, he has only taken in $5,000 in donations.

Lastly, Carrigan doesn’t plan to make life in office a career.

“I am the ideal vote right now, not our standard politicians, because if I get in there, I’m not worried about winning the reelection. I’m worried about getting there, making the effective change we need today,” he said. “I’ve set a deadline for myself - 10 years. After that, I’m done.”

His self-imposed deadline is not due to a lack of responsibility, but rather to keep bringing in new ideas and new people willing to get the job done even if it means losing.

He said he will not be afraid to call others out on the issues, regardless of the letter behind their name.

“I need to show people that there’s a working class fighter who’s actually going to fight for them… for the entirety of the county with an Iowa focus, not only Iowa with some bits of the rest of the country.”

Background and other candidates

Carrigan has been a DJ since January 1996, and has worked as an educator teaching English as a Second Language in different states and abroad. He currently works in change enablement, internal communications and creative production.

Carrigan is one of several Democrats who have filed their intent to run for Iowa’s 3rd District. As of November, other Democratic candidates are Lanon Baccam, Jennifer Konfrst, Tracy Limon, Sarah Trone Garriott and Easton Wolfe.

Nunn, who had entertained the idea of running for governor, is seeking reelection to his seat.

To learn more about Carrigan, visit his website at xcarrigan.com.