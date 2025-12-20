Five minutes with Santa

It’s that time of year when Santa Claus is putting in the hours to make appearances all over the place. The Osceola Sentinel-Tribune managed to catch up with him as he was checking in on the gals at Osceola Chamber-Main Street to ask him a few questions.

What is Santa’s favorite cookie?

Yes.

What has been the most requested gift this year?

A lot of kids are asking for yo-yos. And scooters – electric or manual is unclear.

Have you seen more naughty or nice kids this year?

A lot more nice.

What is the strangest gift you’ve been asked for this year?

A little guy asked me for a rhinoceros. I’m not sure I can fit one in my sleigh.

Who is your favorite reindeer?

I can’t choose a favorite, but whichever ones aren’t misbehaving.

What are your plans once Christmas is over?

Sleep.

What are the elves up to right now?

Causing chaos and loading the sleigh.

Are we going to have a white Christmas?

Definitely.

Where do you park the sleigh?

At the airport, because the cops don’t like it when there is reindeer poop on the road.

What is Mrs. Claus up to when you’re out and about visiting everyone?

She’s babysitting the elves and keeping them on track.

After Christmas, what is your second favorite holiday?

Thanksgiving, because of the pie.