Clarke event mentioned in federal case

Clarke Community Schools say no Clarke students were involved in a sexual exploitation case that is now in the hands of the federal courts.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa dated Dec. 12 stated that a federal grand jury in Des Moines had returned a 13-count indictment on Dec. 10 charging 32-year-old Tyler B. Pavlick, Des Moines, with offenses related to sexual exploitations and attempted exploitation of children.

The indictment alleged that Pavlick “produced and attempted to produce sexually explicit visual depictions of minor victims at two cross-country meets for middle school and high school athletes” at two different meets in September, one in Marshall County and one in Clarke County, as well as an October arts and crafts festival. The incident also alleged that Pavlick “possessed a computer containing child sexual abuse material.”

In a letter to families dated Dec. 13, Clarke superintendent Kurt DeVore stated the school district and local public safety officials had no prior knowledge of the allegations against Pavlick, first learning of them through the press release.

DeVore wrote he reached out to federal law enforcement and FBI officials to learn more about the allegations. His letter stated the FBI special agent assigned to the case confirmed that no Clarke athletes were identified as victims. Parents of any identified victims had been notified.

“We recognize that this news is deeply concerning. The safety and well-being of our students and community remain our highest priority,” DeVore wrote. “Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to contact law enforcement. Families are also encouraged to speak with their children and remind them that trusted adults are available for support.”

Iowa court documents state that at a track meet at State Center on Sept. 23, Pavlick had installed a video camera inside the toilet bowl tank of porta-potties that were to be used by spectators and participants. As seen on event security cameras, Pavlick left the meet and returned approximately

an hour later to collect the camera.

At the arts festival in Des Moines, Pavlick placed a camera inside of a porta potty where it recorded an estimated 50+ victims over a six-hour period before being recovered.

In October, Pavlick was charged in Marshall County with 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – promote film, a Class C felony and 52 counts of invasion of privacy – nudity, an aggravated misdemeanor He was charged in Polk County with seven charges of sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, a Class B felony.

The charges in both counties were later dismissed due to pending federal court charges for the same case.

Pavlick made his initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa Dec. 11; a trial date is set for Feb. 2, 2026 and Pavlick remains in custody pending trial. If convicted, Pavlick may receive up to 30 years in prison for each of the charges.