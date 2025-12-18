CCDC Donates Remaining 2025 Community Funds to Local Food Banks

In response to growing funding challenges facing rural food banks across Iowa, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) has donated the remainder of its 2025 Community Donation budget, totaling $4,190, to support local food banks serving residents throughout Clarke County.

The donation was formally presented at the December 10 CCDC Board of Directors meeting by Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation, to representatives from Clarke Community Schools Food Bank, Osceola Full Gospel Church Food Bank, and Murray Church of Christ Food Bank.

Food banks across rural Iowa have experienced increased demand in 2025 while simultaneously facing funding shortfalls. Reductions and restructuring in national and state-level nutrition assistance programs have impacted key partnerships that many local food banks rely on for food sourcing, transportation assistance, and operational support. These challenges are often felt more acutely in rural communities, where alternative resources and funding streams are limited.

“Local food banks are more than emergency resources, they’re essential community partners,” said Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of CCDC. “They serve families, seniors, and children who are quietly struggling, and do so with compassion and an incredible commitment to our community. When these organizations face funding gaps, the ripple effects are real. This donation is one small way we can help ensure their vital work continues.”

CCDC leaders emphasized that the holiday season is an especially important time for community members to support local food banks, as winter months typically bring higher demand alongside rising household costs.

“Whether it’s a financial gift, a food donation, or volunteer time, the holidays are a powerful time to give back,” Clark added. “Our local food banks stretch every dollar and every donation further than most people realize.”

Individuals or organizations interested in contributing to local food banks are encouraged to contact the organizations directly.

Clarke Community Schools Food Bank: On the east side of the Clarke Community Schools Administration building, 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA. Contact Becca Kedley or Maribel Torres for more information or donation needs - (641) 342-4969

On the east side of the Clarke Community Schools Administration building, 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA. Contact Becca Kedley or Maribel Torres for more information or donation needs - (641) 342-4969 Osceola Full Gospel Church: Located at 700 Colorado, Osceola, IA 50213. Contact Minister, Eva Austin for more information or donation needs - (641) 342-6199

Located at 700 Colorado, Osceola, IA 50213. Contact Minister, Eva Austin for more information or donation needs - (641) 342-6199 Murray Church of Christ: Located at 430 3rd St, Murray, IA 50174. Contact Ami Heckman for more information or donation needs - (641) 447-2569

For additional information about Community Donations through the Clarke County Development Corporation, please reach out to Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, IA 50213, phone 641-342-2944, or email info@clarkecountyiowa.com.