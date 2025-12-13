Arrest made in hit-and-run case

One month after a hit-and-run south of Murray that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Elmer Borntrager of Murray, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case.

In a press release dated Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office announced 41-year-old Jacob R. Wright of Grand River had been arrested at his residence and booked into the Clarke County Jail. Wright was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident, causing death or serious injury, a Class C felony, driving while license denied, revoked or canceled, a simple misdemeanor and failure to provide insurance in an accident, a simple misdemeanor.

On Nov. 12, emergency crews responded to a report of a person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of R-15/130th Ave., just south of Murray. Borntrager had been driving a horse-drawn buggy northbound on R-15 near Forest Street when the rear of the buggy was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. This caused the Borntrager to be ejected from the buggy, and he died of his injuries at the scene. Law enforcement later located the vehicle involved in the collision.

Wright’s bond is set at $25,000 cash only for the charges of involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, and $300 cash or surety bond for driving with a suspended license.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Clarke County Courthouse.