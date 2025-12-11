Sip and Learn class planned

Looking for a fun way to learn and celebrate as a couple or with friends? A popular item at many holiday get togethers is a charcuterie board. The Clarke Area Arts Council and Fareway are partnering to give you an opportunity to learn the art of these colorful and tasty boards on Dec. 16.

The Arts Council is launching a new class format called “Sip and Learn.” Those attending are invited to bring the beverage of their choice to sip on while they learn a new art technique. With people looking to take things to friend and family gatherings, the topic seemed perfect for the season.

When looking for local sourcing ideas, Arts Council secretary Michele Evink found out Fareway has been expanding their meat and cheese selections to include some unique items ideal for sampling new flavors. She reached out to Fareway meat manager, Jake Voss, and found an enthusiastic partner.

A charcuterie board traditionally referred to a board or platter of sliced meats. It has evolved into a presentation of meats, cheeses, jams, fruits, nuts, chocolates and more. A well designed selection highlights a variety of tastes and textures. Adding sweet, spicy and savory jams, preserves or honeys allows another layer of interesting flavors. Mixing cheeses, meats and jams bring out different qualities in each other.

The class will provide participants with the items and techniques to create a board that is tasty and attractive. Alisha Kale will teach attendees how to select and arrange items for a fun board. The items for the boards will come from Fareway. In addition to their own beverage, participants should bring their own board or platter. It’s recommended they plan on a board or platter at least 13”x9” in size.

To participate, contact Michele Evink by text or phone at (641) 342-0930. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 15. Cost for the class is $25 for Arts Council members, $30 for non-members.

The class will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the East Lake Park Conservation Event Center.

The Clarke Area Arts Council is always looking for fun ways to learn together and hopes to make these classes a regular event.