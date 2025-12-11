City of Osceola Advances I-35 Trail Extension Project with Federal Grant Approval

The City of Osceola has reached a major milestone in expanding its community trail system with the completion of design and planning for a new trail extension over the I-35 bridge along Clay Street. With all federal grant documents finalized and signed, the project is officially positioned to move into its next phase, bringing the City one step closer to construction, which is anticipated to begin in early 2027.

The new trail extension will connect Osceola’s existing network of more than four miles of walking and biking trails directly to Lakeside Hotel & Casino. The project will also improve access to West Lake and future trail connections, expanding opportunities for recreation, wellness, and regional connectivity for residents and visitors alike.

This project represents years of collaboration, aligning local vision with state and federal resources to deliver long-term infrastructure that enhances quality of life and economic vitality.

“Securing federal funding for a project like this requires detailed planning, persistence, and strong partnerships,” said Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler. “From concept to design to documentation, this has been a thorough and highly competitive process. The fact the Osceola ranked 1st in the application process reflects the strength of our vision, the readiness of the project, and the collaborative effort behind it.”

The trail extension is expected to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, promote active transportation, and further establish Osceola as a hub for outdoor recreation in Clarke County.

Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation, emphasized the broader regional impact of the project.

“At CCDC, our goal is to support projects that strengthen quality-of-life amenities across the region. Trails are more than recreation, they are investments in health, connectivity, and community pride. This extension helps position Osceola and Clarke County as a great place to live, work, and play, while supporting long-term economic and community development.”

As Osceola continues to grow and invest in infrastructure that serves both residents and visitors, the I-35 trail extension stands as a significant step forward in creating a more connected, accessible, and vibrant community.

For more information about the trail project and its development, visit https://ClarkeCountyLife.com or contact Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator at 115 N Fillmore St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2377 or visit the City’s Web site at https://osceolaia.net.