Strengthening Local Health Care

Clarke County leaders are encouraging local students and community members interested in health care careers to apply for the 2026 Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF) Health Care Careers Scholarship Program, an opportunity that continues to play a significant role in strengthening Iowa’s health care workforce, especially in rural Iowa communities like Clarke County.

The Iowa Hospital Association’s IHERF program offers scholarships of up to $6,000($3,000 per year for up to two years; applicants must reapply each year). More than 800 Iowa students have already benefited from this support, many going on to serve in hospitals and clinics across the state. In 2026, 60 scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing high-demand health care careers.

For Clarke County, the program represents a powerful resource in building and sustaining a future-focused, local workforce. With growing demand for nurses, mental health providers, laboratory technicians, EMTs, imaging professionals, and other specialists, these scholarships help reduce financial barriers while encouraging residents to build long-term careers close to home. The program aligns closely with Clarke County Hospital’s ongoing efforts to expand local talent pipelines and grow the region’s health care capacity.

“As someone who began their healthcare career while still in high school, I recognize the significant role the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF) plays in supporting individuals who aspire to enter this rewarding profession,” saidMelanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “We, at Clarke County Hospital, are proud of our Grow Our Own initiative, which seeks to inspire and provide financial assistance to local students and community members pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The 2026 IHERF scholarships are available for students pursuing a wide range of essential and in-demand health care roles, including nursing, laboratory sciences, EMT/paramedic training, radiology, informatics, mental health counseling, occupational and physical therapy, surgical technology, and more.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

All application materials, including the online form and required transcripts, must be submitted by February 15, 2026. Applications will be scored based on qualifications, academic records, and alignment with Iowa’s workforce needs.

ELIGIBLE FIELDS OF STUDY INCLUDE:

Audiology · Clinical Lab Scientist/Technologist · Clinical/Medical Lab Technician · Coder (AA) · Dietician · EMT Paramedic Degree or Certification · Healthcare Informatics · Licensed Mental Health Counselor · Nursing (LPN, ADN, BSN, MSN, CNS, DNP, CRNA) · Medical Interpreter ($500 award) · Occupational Therapist · Pharmacist · Physical Therapist · Physician Assistant · Psychiatrist/Psychologist · Radiology · Respiratory Therapist · Social Worker (MSW) · Speech Therapist · Surgical Tech

Residents of Clarke County, especially high school seniors, current college students, and working adults interested in retraining are encouraged to apply. The program is a strong complement to ongoing regional initiatives aimed at improving access to quality care, expanding local employment opportunities, and supporting the long-term vitality of Clarke County’s communities.

For more information or to apply, visit the IHERF scholarship page at: https://www.iherf.org/index.php/scholarship-program/ or you can contact Clarke County Hospital at 800 S Fillmore St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: (641) 342-2184 or go to their Web site at: https://www.clarkehosp.org/ for local guidance and support.