Drake University Professor to speak at November 15 Braver Angels gathering at Winterset Public Library

Braver Angels is the nation’s largest cross-partisan, volunteer-led movement to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic. Its local chapter, the Braver Angels South Central Iowa Alliance, will be hosting its monthly gathering on Saturday, November 15, from 10:30 A.M. to noon at the Winterset Public Library meeting room. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Adrien Halliez, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Drake University, who will be speaking on political polarization/partisanship and populism.

Professor Halliez, a native of France who is fluent in three languages (English, French and Spanish), is in his second year at Drake, after having previously taught at Georgia State University and Wake Forest University. His main research interests revolve around American public opinion, including assessing the perceptions of political polarization in the American public and the viability of depolarization interventions, as well as populist leaders’ rhetorical styles. Professor Halliez provides an unusual non-native perspective on American politics, and, while he may make some opening remarks, we do not envision this gathering as being a “college lecture,” but, rather, as a highly interactive discussion during which attendees will be free to pose whatever questions they want regarding the state of politics in America in these politically fraught times.

All interested parties are invited to attend this gathering, in person or via Zoom, and you do not need to be a member of Braver Angels in order to do so. For a Zoom link, email Anne Murr (Osceola / Clarke County) at amurr@braverangels.org. And with general questions, email Richard Tucker (Winterset / Madison County) at rtucker@braverangels.org. We look forward to seeing many of you in person at the Winterset Public Library or via Zoom on November 15!