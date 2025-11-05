Miller, Klein, Clarke win contested races

The unofficial results of the 2025 city and school board elections are in with 100% of precincts reporting as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday.
Of 5,666 registered voters in Clarke County, 868 ballots were cast for a 15.32% voter turnout; there was one blank ballot.
For the contested Osceola City Council at-large seat, the apparent winner is Mel Miller with 291 votes for 75.19% with opponent Floyd Taber receiving 95 votes for 24.55%; there was 1 write-in.
With two spots for at-large directors on the Murray Community School Board, Jeanne Klein (I) received 232 votes for 42.65%, Danielle Clarke 185 votes for 34.01% and Alyson LaMastres 122 votes for 22.43%; there were 5 write-ins.
Other unofficial election results
City of Osceola Mayor
Thomas Kedley (I) - 285, 86.10%
Write-ins - 46
Osceola Ward 2
Dan Hooper - 103, 95.37%
Write-ins - 5
City of Murray mayor
Write-ins - 107, 100%
Murray council at-large (two seats)
Bethany Riemenschneider (I) - 150, 49.67%
Robert L. Myers (I) - 131, 43.38%
Write-ins - 21
City of Woodburn mayor
Raymond Stiles (I) - 12, 100%
Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)
James Williams (I) - 12, 40%
Write-ins - 18
Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 2
Ann Lovell (I) - 424, 98.38%
Write-ins - 7
Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 3
Benjamin Hicks (I) - 454, 98.70%
Write-ins - 6
Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large
Robin Galvez (I) - 413, 97.64%
Write-ins - 10
Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large to fill a vacancy
Jon Ryan Sullivan (I) - 430, 99.31%
Write-ins - 3
Public Measure EN - Murray Comm. School
Yes - 240
No - 66
I-35 School Director Dist. 3 (one seat)
Matthew D. Edwards - 44, 78.57%
Monica Strange (I) - 12, 21.43%
I-35 School Director Dist. 4
Thomas Bryant - 50, 100%
East Union School Director Dist. 5
Jamie Buffington (I) - 1, 100%
Mormon Trail Comm. School Director at-large
Andy Crawford (I) - 1, 33.33%
Melanie Arnold (I) - 1, 33.33%
Write-ins - 1
Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 3
Susan Stearns (I) - 467, 99.57%
Write-ins - 2
Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 6
Zach Gunsolley (I) - 1
Des Moines Area Comm. College Director Dist. 4 (one seat)
Kevin Halterman (I) - 26
Wade Robinson - 16
Public Measure EN - I-35 School
No - 29
Yes - 28