Miller, Klein, Clarke win contested races

Unofficial election results

By Candra Brooks
The unofficial results of the 2025 city and school board elections are in with 100% of precincts reporting as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Of 5,666 registered voters in Clarke County, 868 ballots were cast for a 15.32% voter turnout; there was one blank ballot.

For the contested Osceola City Council at-large seat, the apparent winner is Mel Miller with 291 votes for 75.19% with opponent Floyd Taber receiving 95 votes for 24.55%; there was 1 write-in.

With two spots for at-large directors on the Murray Community School Board, Jeanne Klein (I) received 232 votes for 42.65%, Danielle Clarke 185 votes for 34.01% and Alyson LaMastres 122 votes for 22.43%; there were 5 write-ins.

Other unofficial election results

City of Osceola Mayor

Thomas Kedley (I) - 285, 86.10%

Write-ins - 46

Osceola Ward 2

Dan Hooper - 103, 95.37%

Write-ins - 5

City of Murray mayor

Write-ins - 107, 100%

Murray council at-large (two seats)

Bethany Riemenschneider (I) - 150, 49.67%

Robert L. Myers (I) - 131, 43.38%

Write-ins - 21

City of Woodburn mayor

Raymond Stiles (I) - 12, 100%

Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)

James Williams (I) - 12, 40%

Write-ins - 18

Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 2

Ann Lovell (I) - 424, 98.38%

Write-ins - 7

Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 3

Benjamin Hicks (I) - 454, 98.70%

Write-ins - 6

Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large

Robin Galvez (I) - 413, 97.64%

Write-ins - 10

Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large to fill a vacancy

Jon Ryan Sullivan (I) - 430, 99.31%

Write-ins - 3

Public Measure EN - Murray Comm. School

Yes - 240

No - 66

I-35 School Director Dist. 3 (one seat)

Matthew D. Edwards - 44, 78.57%

Monica Strange (I) - 12, 21.43%

I-35 School Director Dist. 4

Thomas Bryant - 50, 100%

East Union School Director Dist. 5

Jamie Buffington (I) - 1, 100%

Mormon Trail Comm. School Director at-large

Andy Crawford (I) - 1, 33.33%

Melanie Arnold (I) - 1, 33.33%

Write-ins - 1

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 3

Susan Stearns (I) - 467, 99.57%

Write-ins - 2

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 6

Zach Gunsolley (I) - 1

Des Moines Area Comm. College Director Dist. 4 (one seat)

Kevin Halterman (I) - 26

Wade Robinson - 16

Public Measure EN - I-35 School

No - 29

Yes - 28

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.