Miller, Klein, Clarke win contested races

The unofficial results of the 2025 city and school board elections are in with 100% of precincts reporting as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Of 5,666 registered voters in Clarke County, 868 ballots were cast for a 15.32% voter turnout; there was one blank ballot.

For the contested Osceola City Council at-large seat, the apparent winner is Mel Miller with 291 votes for 75.19% with opponent Floyd Taber receiving 95 votes for 24.55%; there was 1 write-in.

With two spots for at-large directors on the Murray Community School Board, Jeanne Klein (I) received 232 votes for 42.65%, Danielle Clarke 185 votes for 34.01% and Alyson LaMastres 122 votes for 22.43%; there were 5 write-ins.

Other unofficial election results

City of Osceola Mayor

Thomas Kedley (I) - 285, 86.10%

Write-ins - 46

Osceola Ward 2

Dan Hooper - 103, 95.37%

Write-ins - 5

City of Murray mayor

Write-ins - 107, 100%

Murray council at-large (two seats)

Bethany Riemenschneider (I) - 150, 49.67%

Robert L. Myers (I) - 131, 43.38%

Write-ins - 21

City of Woodburn mayor

Raymond Stiles (I) - 12, 100%

Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)

James Williams (I) - 12, 40%

Write-ins - 18

Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 2

Ann Lovell (I) - 424, 98.38%

Write-ins - 7

Clarke Comm. Schools Director Dist. 3

Benjamin Hicks (I) - 454, 98.70%

Write-ins - 6

Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large

Robin Galvez (I) - 413, 97.64%

Write-ins - 10

Clarke Comm. Schools Director at-large to fill a vacancy

Jon Ryan Sullivan (I) - 430, 99.31%

Write-ins - 3

Public Measure EN - Murray Comm. School

Yes - 240

No - 66

I-35 School Director Dist. 3 (one seat)

Matthew D. Edwards - 44, 78.57%

Monica Strange (I) - 12, 21.43%

I-35 School Director Dist. 4

Thomas Bryant - 50, 100%

East Union School Director Dist. 5

Jamie Buffington (I) - 1, 100%

Mormon Trail Comm. School Director at-large

Andy Crawford (I) - 1, 33.33%

Melanie Arnold (I) - 1, 33.33%

Write-ins - 1

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 3

Susan Stearns (I) - 467, 99.57%

Write-ins - 2

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 6

Zach Gunsolley (I) - 1

Des Moines Area Comm. College Director Dist. 4 (one seat)

Kevin Halterman (I) - 26

Wade Robinson - 16

Public Measure EN - I-35 School

No - 29

Yes - 28