Clarke County Hospital Welcomes Sarah Springer, ARNP, to Primary Care Team

Clarke County Hospital is excited to announce the addition of Sarah Springer, ARNP, to its Primary Care team. Sarah brings extensive experience in family practice, urgent care, wound care, and infectious disease. Throughout her career, she has served patients across Iowa in both clinic and hospital settings, with a strong focus on evidence-based care, patient education, and preventive health.

Sarah earned her Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Practice specialization from Graceland University, where she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society. She is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and also holds certifications in Foot Care, Basic Life Support (BLS), and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).

With her compassionate approach and proven dedication to patient well-being, Sarah looks forward to serving the Clarke County community and helping patients achieve their best health.

To schedule an appointment with Sarah Springer, ARNP, please call 641-342-2128.